| by Jack Landau |

Deco, modern and what’s next? The historic home of CIBC could get a dramatic revamp; Scarborough motel tenants seek return of rents as expropriation nears; Residents baffled by conservation authority’s about-face in land dispute; and more news:

Residents baffled by conservation authority’s about-face in land dispute (Toronto Star)

Deco, modern and what’s next? The historic home of CIBC could get a dramatic revamp (Globe and Mail)

Doug Ford's detractors would be foolish to count him out of the race for Ontario: Opinion (CBC News)

Scarborough motel tenants seek return of rents as expropriation nears (Inside Toronto)

In North York, lax environmental enforcement pits neighbours against asphalt plant (Toronto Star)

Mr. Christie Idea Fair attracts hundreds of Etobicoke residents (Inside Toronto)

This 20-year-old photographer makes Toronto look like a futuristic Blade Runner cityscape (Toronto Life)

Waterline Square: New York City's Fastest-Selling New Development in 2017 (New York)

Rezoning Application Submitted for Three-Building Marpole Development (Vancouver)

MoDA-Designed SWITCH|bloc Hits Grade (Calgary)

University of Alberta Student Residence Enters Final Construction Stages (Edmonton)