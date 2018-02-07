| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier sets up new streetcar production line in Kingston, gives TTC new delivery schedule; Why Toronto real-estate agents are sounding the alarm over the city’s budget; New ‘King for All’ group wants you to show some love to the King St. pilot project; and more news:

Bombardier sets up new streetcar production line in Kingston, gives TTC new delivery schedule (Toronto Star)

Gerrard Street FreshCo. partners with TTC on health program (Inside Toronto)

Mayor John Tory says budget is ‘just right’ with property taxes kept low (Metro News)

Parkdale rent dispute at stalemate (Inside Toronto)

Why Toronto real-estate agents are sounding the alarm over the city’s budget (Torontoist)

New ‘King for All’ group wants you to show some love to the King St. pilot project (Metro News)

King Street Update: January 2018 Data (Updated) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Smart Brickell Hotel and Residential Complex Coming to Miami (Miami)

UBC's Leading-Edge Beaty Biodiversity Centre and Aquatic Ecosystems Research Laboratory (Vancouver)

100 Years of the Lancaster Building: One of Calgary's Pioneering Steel-Frame Skyscrapers (Calgary)

The Modernist Toronto Dominion Bank Completes a Corner of Architectural Disparity (Edmonton)