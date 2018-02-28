| by Jack Landau |

Toronto city-hall committee votes against REimagining Yonge proposal; Toronto committee narrowly avoids resurrecting the Sheppard subway; Good quality of life ‘just a dream’ for too many Torontonians; and more news:

Toronto city-hall committee votes against REimagining Yonge proposal (Globe and Mail)

Good quality of life ‘just a dream’ for too many Torontonians (Toronto Star)

Toronto committee narrowly avoids resurrecting the Sheppard subway (Inside Toronto)

Metrolinx Updates New Stations Business Cases (Steve Munro)

York Eglinton BIA hit hard by Crosstown LRT construction (Inside Toronto)

Take a look inside the AGO’s colossal Infinity Mirrors exhibition (Toronto Life)

GTAA hosts public meetings to discuss Toronto Pearson noise mitigation (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

CapitaLand Breaks Record with Highest "Horizontal Skyscraper" (Chongqing)

The Big Four and the Golden Years of the Calgary Stampede (Calgary)

Edmonton's Commercial Real Estate Market Made Strong Gains in 2017 (Edmonton)

Vancouver's Rogers Building Stands the Test of Time (Vancouver)