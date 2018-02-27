| by Jack Landau |

Toronto to sell off almost 800 TCHC-owned buildings; Yonge St. bike lane battle returns to city hall; Metrolinx, Loblaw to pilot grocery-pickup service at GO Transit stations; and more news:

Toronto to sell off almost 800 TCHC-owned buildings (Globe and Mail)

Yonge St. bike lane battle returns to city hall (Toronto Star)

Demolition begins on Etobicoke's infamous House of Lancaster (Inside Toronto)

Metrolinx, Loblaw to pilot grocery-pickup service at GO Transit stations (Globe and Mail)

Etobicoke, York councillors green light Queensway Park development (Inside Toronto)

Oshawa Mayor John Henry calls city a story of 'economic success’ (Toronto Star)

St. Clair subway station debuts mobile phone app to help visually impaired (Inside Toronto)

Metrolinx gives green light to controversial GO stations (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Montreal's New Champlain Bridge to be Open by December (Montreal)

Concord Brentwood to Bring 11 Towers to Burnaby (Vancouver)

Altus Group: Commercial Real Estate Deal Volume Picks Up in 2017 (Calgary)

Grand Opening for Edmonton Public Library's Calder Branch Set for March 1 (Edmonton)