| by Jack Landau |

Del Duca attempted to win approval for two more GO stations that were rejected by Metrolinx; Councillors turn down requests to build two condo towers on Broadview; Co-operative programs create strong base of public art; and more news:

WALKABOUT: Instagrammable sights in Toronto's Distillery Historic District (Inside Toronto)

From ‘barely surviving’ to thriving: Ontario basic income recipients report less stress, better health (Toronto Star)

The 519: A Toronto community centre in the crossfire (Globe and Mail)

Del Duca attempted to win approval for two more GO stations that were rejected by Metrolinx (Toronto Star)

Councillors turn down requests to build two condo towers on Broadview (Inside Toronto)

Quick, before it melts: ice sculptures take over Yorkville (Toronto Star)

Initiative aims to drum up interest in King Street theatre from area residents (Metro News)

Co-operative programs create strong base of public art (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

WOHA Completes First Project in Taiwan (Taipei)

Bosa Development to Give New Westminster a New Tallest (Vancouver)

Saks Fifth Avenue Arrives at CF Chinook Centre (Calgary)

Symphony Tower Closes in on Final Height (Edmonton)