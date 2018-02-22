| by Jack Landau |

On the waterfront, Toronto’s next great park takes shape; Metrolinx to test Wi-Fi on GO Transit vehicles this spring; Cancelled GTA West highway would have eased congestion, Caledon mayor says; and more news:

On the waterfront, Toronto’s next great park takes shape (Globe and Mail)

It's time to bring Bike Share to Scarborough, says local councillor (Inside Toronto)

Mississauga’s Hershey Centre to be renamed Paramount Centre (Toronto Star)

Wi-Finally: Metrolinx to test Wi-Fi on GO Transit vehicles this spring (Metro News)

Cancelled GTA West highway would have eased congestion, Caledon mayor says (Toronto Star)

Cold, snowy winter is creating a bumper crop of potholes (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New York Firm Reimagines Crumbling Pier 40 (New York)

RioCan and Boardwalk Bring Rental Tower to Brentwood Village (Calgary)

Two Designs Released for North Shore Promenade (Edmonton)

Rezoning Application Approved for Westbank's Rotating Cube Tower (Vancouver)