| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough seeking fair share of Bike Share; Extending the Yonge line will only make crowding worse; Toronto Mayor John Tory pressured to drop opposition to Yonge St. bike lanes; and more news:

Scarborough seeking fair share of Bike Share (Toronto Star)

Extending the Yonge line will only make crowding worse (Torontoist)

These strange and stunning art installations just showed up on Toronto’s beaches (Toronto Life)

Toronto Mayor John Tory pressured to drop opposition to Yonge St. bike lanes (Toronto Star)

Trinity Bellwoods Park looked a little post-apocalyptic this morning (Toronto Life)

Artscape announces program partners for much anticipated Weston hub (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hard Rock Casino Reveals Ottawa Expansion Plans (Ottawa)

Vancouver's Most Sustainable Building: The VanDusen Botanical Garden Visitor Centre (Vancouver)

Downtown's Ramada Hotel an Overlooked Relic of Modernism (Calgary)

Paving Paradise: Saving and Repurposing the Phillips Building (Edmonton)