| by Jack Landau |

Higher learning, higher living: Developers move into student housing (Globe and Mail)

North Avenue Road residents incensed over change to condo proposal (Inside Toronto)



Toronto resistant to car2go’s ‘free-floating’ car-share program (Globe and Mail)

Toronto Transit Commission approves overcrowding relief plans (Transit Toronto)

Shawn Micallef: A Tesla, a homeless shelter and how the Davenport Triangle showed its true compassion (Toronto Star)

TTC 2018 Capital Budget: (1) Fleet Plans (Steve Munro)

Faith leaders stand in support of Annex homeless shelter (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

World's Tallest Wooden Skyscraper Proposed (Tokyo)

Britannia Renewal Concept Reveal (Vancouver)

Battistella's INK Tops Out in East Village (Calgary)

Proposed Downtown Hotel to Face Design Committee (Edmonton)