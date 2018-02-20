Toronto Transit Commission approves overcrowding relief plans; A Tesla, a homeless shelter and how the Davenport Triangle showed its true compassion; Higher learning, higher living - Developers move into student housing; and more news:
Higher learning, higher living: Developers move into student housing (Globe and Mail)
North Avenue Road residents incensed over change to condo proposal (Inside Toronto)
Toronto resistant to car2go’s ‘free-floating’ car-share program (Globe and Mail)
Toronto Transit Commission approves overcrowding relief plans (Transit Toronto)
Shawn Micallef: A Tesla, a homeless shelter and how the Davenport Triangle showed its true compassion (Toronto Star)
TTC 2018 Capital Budget: (1) Fleet Plans (Steve Munro)
Faith leaders stand in support of Annex homeless shelter (Toronto Star)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
World's Tallest Wooden Skyscraper Proposed (Tokyo)
Britannia Renewal Concept Reveal (Vancouver)
Battistella's INK Tops Out in East Village (Calgary)
Proposed Downtown Hotel to Face Design Committee (Edmonton)