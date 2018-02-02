| by Jack Landau |

City to stick with Vision Zero, but some councillors question its commitment; Ontario real estate agents seek increased transparency in home sales; With Doug Ford out can John Tory now be pushed to the left?; and more news:

City to stick with Vision Zero, but some councillors question its commitment (Toronto Star)

More funding needed to alleviate TTC overcrowding: advocacy group (Inside Toronto)

Ontario real estate agents seek increased transparency in home sales (Globe and Mail)

Edward Keenan: With Doug Ford out can John Tory now be pushed to the left? (Toronto Star)

Battle over Long Branch lot severances divides south Etobicoke community (Inside Toronto)

Abandoned bikes add unwelcome trash to city streets (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

National Bank and Broccolini to Build Montreal's Biggest Tower in 25 Years (Montreal)

Topping Off January 2018: What's Hot on SkyriseVancouver (Vancouver)

Topping Off January 2018: What's Hot on SkyriseCalgary (Calgary)

Topping Off January 2018: What's Hot on SkyriseEdmonton (Edmonton)