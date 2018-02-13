| by Jack Landau |

Mayor John Tory's 10-point plan to alleviate TTC crowding; The TTC’s budget is rising, but will service improve?; Maven moves into Toronto’s crowded car sharing market; and more news:

A Last Minute Ten, Nine, Eight … Point Transit Plan (Torontoist)

Watch: Mayor John Tory's 10-point plan to alleviate TTC crowding (Metro News)

The TTC’s budget is rising, but will service improve? (Toronto Star)

Bars, barriers and ghost amenities: Defensive urban design in Toronto (Torontoist)

Christopher Hume: Toronto film board should look beyond Port Lands for studio space (Toronto Star)

Weston Mount Dennis Community Place Hub seeks input for renovations (Inside Toronto)

Maven moves into Toronto’s crowded car sharing market (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Goettsch Partners Completes Rosewood Sanya on China's Hainan Island (Sanya)

Demolition Underway for Second Amazon Office at Dunsmuir and Homer (Vancouver)

Tower Floors Begin Forming at The Hat (Calgary)

Federal Government Pumps Money into Roxy Theatre Rebuild (Edmonton)