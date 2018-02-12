| by Jack Landau |

After timid rollout, Toronto’s King Street project enters pivotal phase; Province puts brakes on GTA West highway; Relief line subway riders’ priority, poll shows; and more news:

After timid rollout, Toronto’s King Street project enters pivotal phase (Globe and Mail)

Province puts brakes on GTA West highway (Toronto Star)

Broken rail near TTC's Bloor Station means second day of Line 1 subway delays (Transit Toronto)

Relief line subway riders’ priority, poll shows (Toronto Star)

Peel Region affordable transit pass program now permanently available for Mississaugans (Transit Toronto)

Abandoned bikes stir the ire and imagination of readers (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Design for Ottawa's Château Laurier Addition Unveiled (Ottawa)

Demolition Underway for Second Amazon Office at Dunsmuir and Homer (Vancouver)

From Rendering to Rise: Ezra on Riley Park (Calgary)

Preliminary Design Options for 105 Avenue Makeover to be Released (Edmonton)