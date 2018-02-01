| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

Scarborough councillor aims to rename Hupfield Park after Viola Desmond (Inside Toronto)

Tentative agreement reached to avert Oakville Transit strike (Metro News)

The controversy over Google's futuristic plans for Toronto (Toronto Star)

Toronto’s downtown relief subway line cannot be put off any longer (Globe and Mail)

Oakville city council votes on extra protections for Glen Abbey golf course (Toronto Star)

What’s on the agenda for January-February City Council meeting? (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Leigh & Orange Reveals Renderings of New Zhejiang World Trade Center (Hangzhou)

Renderings Reveal Massive Scope of Oakridge Centre Redevelopment (Vancouver)

Developer Solicits Feedback for 20-Storey Inglewood Tower (Calgary)

Council to Consider Easing Restrictions Around Highrise Development (Edmonton)