| by Jack Landau |

A 35-minute drive west of Toronto, at the southwest corner of the Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East in Oakville's "Uptown Core”, the Cortel Group is gearing up to launch a new four-building condominium development. Dubbed Oak & CO, the project will celebrate its Grand Opening at an on-site presentation centre (278 Dundas Street East, Oakville) on Saturday, March 3rd, where the Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed community's first two towers will be introduced to the public.

Oak & CO Condos, image courtesy of Cortel Group

Guests attending the Grand Opening will have the chance to look at the range of suites available in the first two towers. The units are sized from 542 ft² up to 1,175 ft² and are available in 1 to 3-bedroom layouts, with prices starting from the low $300,000s.

Oak & CO Condos, image courtesy of Cortel Group

Saturday's event will provide a look at the development's amenities, which will feature spaces appointed by interior designers Tomas Pearce. In the first tower, they will include a Wifi Zone, a fitness centre, a party lounge, and a space known as the "Discovery Den", with full information on that to come at the opening. Other amenity spaces in the first tower will offer more serene settings, including a Zen space and an outdoor terrace overlooking the adjacent Morrison Creek.

Party lounge at Oak & CO, image courtesy of Cortel Group

Oak & CO will place its residents within walking distance of grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants, as well as the nearby Uptown Core Bus Terminal. The community will also be less than 15 minutes driving distance from a number of destinations including Sheridan College, Downtown Oakville, U of T Mississauga, and Oakville GO Station. From Oakville GO, the travel time to Union Station in Downtown Toronto is just 33 minutes.

Those interested in attending Saturday's Grand Opening are encouraged to RSVP at oakandco.ca, where other details about the project including floor plans are available.

