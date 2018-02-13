| by Jack Landau |

A corridor of mid-rise density is growing along Toronto's Sheppard Avenue East, in the blocks east of Bayview Avenue. A handful of projects are under construction along this stretch of Sheppard in North York, including Lotus Condos by Chestnut Hill Developments and Fortress Real Developments, set to be the next project to complete in the area. We last checked in on the construction of the 12-storey Kirkor Architects Planners-designed condominium development back in September, and much progress has been made in the months since.

Lotus Condos viewed from the west on Sheppard Avenue, image by Craig White

At the time of our last update in the Fall, Lotus' 9th floor was being formed, and lower volume of the L-shaped structure's northern arm was in the process of topping out above Sheppard Avenue. Since then, the final three residential levels and subsequent mechanical level have taken shape above, marking the completion of structural forming.

Lotus Condos viewed from the east on Sheppard Avenue, image by Craig White

The latest photos from the site reveal that cladding installation is well underway. A combination of precast concrete with dark inlaid brick and stone veneers can be seen framing the structure's volumes. The main tower cladding is also now taking shape, consisting of an aluminum window wall system with contrasting dark and light sections. A system with clear glazing and grey spandrel panels is being installed on the projecting volume at the building’s northwest corner, while the main elevations are being finished with a darker window wall system.

Cladding installation underway for Lotus Condos, image by Craig White

Lotus Condos' 244 residential units are now entirely sold out, and the project applied for Condominium Approval—the final stage of the planning and approvals process—in September 2017. Following completion of the project later this year, Lotus will introduce new retail to the area around Bayview Station. Residents of the development will have access to a selection of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a landscaped rooftop terrace, a fitness room and outdoor yoga garden, a boardroom, and a private dining room.

Lotus Condos, image courtesy of Chestnut Hill/Fortress RDI

