| by Jack Landau |

The first phase of Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts—an office condominium known by its Queens Quay address of 130 QQE—is now structurally complete and soon to add 280,000 ft² of new office, institutional, and educational space to Toronto's waterfront. With the RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed project set to open this summer, new details continue to emerge about the various unique spaces and companies that will populate the development.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor Koops65

Among the major tenants, Artscape Daniels Launchpad is gearing up to occupy their 30,000 ft² design entrepreneurship hub space on the fifth floor of the building. In the construction photo above, dark curtainwall cladding demarcates the space, contrasting against the surrounding brick and glass sections. Below, an updated rendering shows that Artscape signage will be installed, enhancing the space's visibility from street level.

130 QQE with Artscape signage, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca/

A series of interior renderings show off the facility's Quadrangle-designed aesthetic while offering a look at the features meant to provide entrepreneurs with affordable access to technology, tools, and services needed to better build their businesses.

Inside Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca/

The Launchpad will offer a range of programs and activities including workshops, and events designed to support creative entrepreneurs. Various services and resources will be made available to users of the facility, including membership-based services that connect small businesses with industry opportunities.

Inside Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca/

Among the professional tools and services that will be available at Launchpad, fully equipped, multi-disciplinary production studios will offer tools for multimedia and recording artists.

Studio at Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca

An open, naturally-lit space for events and lectures will offer south-facing views of Sugar Beach and the waterfront.

Event/lecture space at Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca

A rendering of a common space shows a bright palette of colours with angular lighting and finishes that respond to the shape of the space's south wall. This common space will connect with an outdoor terrace, and overlook 'The Yard', a retail-lined pedestrian walkway to run between 130 QQE and the now-rising residential phases to the north.

Common space at Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca

Artscape Daniels Launchpad is named in recognition of The Daniels Corporation and the John and Myrna Daniels Foundation, which contributed $5.75 million in funding for the project. Additional funding was provided by the Government of Canada through Canadian Heritage ($3.5 million), the Ontario Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science ($3 million), TD Bank, and various philanthropic donors and investors. Over $21 million of Launchpad's total $27.3 million cost has been provided through funding and donations.

Textile studio at Artscape Daniels Launchpad, image via artscapedanielslaunchpad.ca

