| by Jack Landau |

A proposal submitted to Toronto's Planning Department earlier this month seeks Site Plan Approval for a rear addition to a pair of two-storey commercial buildings at the southwest corner of Yonge and Deloraine Avenue, halfway between Lawrence and York Mills subway stations. Owned by Share Family Holdings Ltd. and currently in use as offices for Share Lawyers, 3440 and 3442 Yonge Street would be expanded by a five-storey addition designed by AUDAX architecture.

Facing southwest to 3440-3442 Yonge, image via Google Street View

The proposed addition would rise to the west of the existing buildings, which currently support a pair of billboards topped with a sculptural recreation of Charles C. Ebbets’s iconic photograph, Lunch atop a Skyscraper. Plans show the billboards in place, but the sculptures are missing in them.

Facing southwest to 3440 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 1,682 m² addition would house 1,295 m² of commercial space on the second and third floors, topped by 387 m² of residential/commercial rental space on two more floors, each with terraces where the building steps back from the low-rise neighbourhood to the west. A sheltered 10-space parking area at ground level is accessed from Deloraine Avenue.

3440 Yonge massing diagram showing angular plane, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans show a mix of materials, with brick, stone, and stucco on the lower levels to match the existing building. Curtainwall glazing is the primary building envelope on the 4th and 5th levels, which will differentiate the upper volume from its base. A landscaped area on the building’s Deloraine Avenue frontage is proposed to become outdoor patio seating.

Colour elevation diagram for 3440 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

