| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s 2016-approved Open Door Affordable Housing Program is jumpstarting the development of a vacant site at 2346 Weston Road. The 2,104 m² site on the west side of Weston Road south of St. Phillips Road, could be redeveloped with a 15-storey rental apartment tower designed by Chamberlain Architect. It would add 157 affordable housing rental units in the community.

Looking west to 2346 Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The property was purchased in 2017—the site owner is referred to as 2346weston.com in planning documents—with the intention of developing the lands with a purpose-built affordable housing building. A rezoning application from earlier this month replaces a 2001 site-specific zoning amendment granting a 10 storey, 49 unit apartment building. These planning conditions weren’t fulfilled within the allotted two-year timeframe, meaning that a new Site Specific Zoning By-law is required for the proposal.

Looking south to 2346 Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Documents included with the rezoning submission offer additional details of the tower's design. The materials legend with the architectural plans shows the tower would be clad in window wall of vision and spandrel glazing, as well as precast concrete with black, beige, white, and brick finishes. Vibrant green address letters on the upper floors of the west facade add a shot of colour to the mix, while giving the building a distinct identity among the surrounding slab-style rental apartment mid-rises.

Looking east to 2346 Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

2346 Weston's proposed 157 affordable housing rental units come in a mix of 15 bachelor units with average sizes of 278 ft², 84 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 414 ft², 43 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 571 ft², and 15 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 719 ft².

The proposal has a by a two-level underground parking garage with 52 spaces. Residents would have access to a collection of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a 125 m² lobby and 41 m² community room on the ground floor, and other spaces like a shared laundry room, personal mobility vehicle (scooter) and bicycle storage area, and landscaped grounds with outdoor seating areas.

Looking north to 2346 Weston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.