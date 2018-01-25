| by Jack Landau |

Following a late 2017 re-submission to the City of Toronto, the Graywood Developments and Alterra Group of Companies' redevelopment of the Weston Bakery at 462 Eastern Avenue is one step closer to being realized. Although appealed to the OMB by a previous owner of the site, the new developers and the City have been working towards a resolution of issues. A number of revisions have been made by Diamond Schmitt Architects working with heritage specialists GBCA Architects in response to comments from City staff.

462 Eastern Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The most notable change affects a two-storey wing on site’s southeast corner at the intersection of Eastern and Logan, forefront in the image above. Replacement of the 2nd floor's warehouse-style windows with punched windows retains more brick, while the retention of the ornamentation atop a row of vertical piers preserves the existing aesthetic.

Evolution of 462 Eastern Avenue, images via submission to City of Toronto

In addition, a series of minor revisions respond to concerns from the City of Toronto’s Engineering & Construction Services, one result being the retail component has been enlarged slightly, from 1,151 m² up to 1,155 m². The updated proposal's unit count drops by just one to 307 suites, proposed in a mix of 8 bachelor units, 190 one-bedroom units, 78 two-bedroom units, and 31 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to 616 m² of both indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, for a total of 989 m².

The OMB hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2018. In advance of that, the City and developer are moving toward designated heritage portions of the project and agreeing on the conservation strategy. City Planning is recommending the redevelopment in principle.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.