| by Monika Rau |

2018 #CityResolve Campaign

The annual #CityResolve campaign has returned to Twitter. Now in its fourth year, the successful initiative brings Torontonians together focusing on city pride and related resolutions. This year’s theme? What makes Toronto, well, Toronto? The four-day campaign began on January 8th and runs until January 11th, 2018. Since Monday’s launch, the hashtag has already prompted over 150 posts. Below are three 2018 #CityResolve examples:

2018 #CityResolve Tweets

Each day a winner is announced who will be awarded a ticket to ULI’s upcoming Provincial Leaders’ Reception with Premier Kathleen Wynne. The winner of day one, January 8th, was Alessandra Massaro of Toronto who expressed what “We” means to her in Toronto, a city of opposites. The winner of day two, January 9th, was Lanrick Bennett Jr. who shared his appreciation for the Toronto Public Library and innovations it offers to Toronto communities. Congratulations!

There is, of course, also a grand prize winner for #CityResolve. The grand prize winner will receive a generous gift basket of products from Toronto’s very own Drake General Store and Drake Commissary. To enter into the contest, contestants must answer the question and tag a friend to do the same including the hashtag #CityResolve.

In previous years, ULI #CityResolve asked Torontonians “How will you make your City a better place in 2017”? Here’s a recap of the winners from 2015, 2016 and 2017:

2017 #CityResolve

Winner: Susan Lloyd Swail

2017 ULI #CityResolve Winner

2016 #CityResolve (Launched with Councillor Norm Kelly).

Winner: Kim Graham & Associates

2016 ULI #CityResolve Winner

2015 #CityResolve

(Launched with former City of Toronto Chief Planner Jennifer Keesmaat and Mayor John Tory).

Winner: Sarah Marchionda

2015 ULI #CityResolve Winner

The #CityResolve campaign demonstrates deep passions of like-minded Toronto residents who strive to continue to create a better Toronto, and this year they were not afraid to share their love for the six. From diversity to humanity to public art initiatives - this campaign is a true depiction of the Toronto community.

What makes Toronto to you? Let us know in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

Visit ULI Toronto’s website to find out more about this year’s #CityResolve: https://toronto.uli.org/press-releases/cityresolve-2018-makes-toronto/.