A couple blocks south of Lawrence subway station in North Toronto, a pair of proposals are seeking zoning amendments which would allow new density along Chatsworth Drive, one on the southwest corner at Yonge Street, the other partway along the block towards Duplex Avenue.

At Yonge, plans are in the works to redevelop a Petro Canada gas station.

Petro Canada gas station on the west side of Yonge Street, image retrieved from Google Street View

Site owners of 2908 Yonge—First Avenue Properties and Latch Developments—have applied for rezoning, seeking permission to redevelop the gas station with a 13-storey mixed-use building containing 421 m² of retail space on the ground floor, and 85 condominium units above.

Facing northwest towards 2908 Yonge, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by RAW, the building would rise 47.8 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, roughly the same height as the recently-completed 3018 Yonge project two blocks to the north. With retail and residential services like a lobby and garbage rooms set to occupy the bulk of the ground floor, the remaining floors are largely reserved for residential space.

Nearly identical layouts would be found on levels 2 through 7, and with step backs on the 8th and 11th levels, two more sets of repeating floor plates would follow. Suites are divided into 3 one-bedrooms, 6 one-bedroom plus dens, 15 two-bedrooms, 52 two-bedroom plus dens, and 9 three-bedrooms.

Elevation diagrams for 2908 Yonge, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 305 m² (3,283 ft²) in amenity spaces, divided between 206 m² (2,717 ft²) of indoor space on the mezzanine and 2nd levels, and 99 m² of outdoor space landscaped by Thinc Design. A 4-level underground parking garage is planned to contain 87 parking spaces for residents and visitors.

Further west along Chatsworth and overlooking the ravine on the south side, is the next site. Following the 2013 demolition of the Fifth Church of Christ Scientist at 41 Chatsworth, a plan for a 6-storey, 75-unit apartment building was refused at the Ontario Municipal Board in April 2016. In the final days of 2017, a new application for rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment was submitted for the Times Group-owned site, now seeking rezoning a scaled down plan.

Former church on the south side of Chatsworth, 2011, image retrieved from Google Street View

The new proposal calls for a 4-storey condominium building, designed by Michael Spaziani Architect. Rising to a height of 20.8 metres, measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, the project would contain a total of 51 condominium units, coming in a mix of 14 one-bedroom units, 31 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units.

South elevation, 41 Chatsworth, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would be served by 394 m² of indoor and 150 m² of outdoor amenity spaces. The single indoor amenity space would be housed on the ground floor, to the rear of the residential lobby, and connected to a 150 m² outdoor space. Below ground is a two-level underground parking garage with spaces for 70 vehicles and 52 bicycles.

East elevation, 41 Chatsworth, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

