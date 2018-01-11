| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A 'Tower-in-the-Park' infill proposal has been submitted to the City of Toronto for 15 Martha Eaton Way, a private street leading off of Trethewey Drive in the area north of Eglinton and Black Creek Drive. The site is currently home to a late 1970’s built 23-storey apartment tower and surrounding lands. A small retail plaza is immediately to the east. Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects for First Gulf, the proposal brings a new 8-storey residential rental building to the southeast corner, densifying the site.

Looking north to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

The existing building currently contains 364 rental units. With the 8-storey structure adding 155 rental units, this brings the total to 519 units for the site. The new units are proposed in a mix of 51 one-bedrooms, 92 two-bedrooms and 12 three-bedrooms. An existing 430 space below-ground parkade would see modifications to accommodate a direct elevator connection into the new building, however no new spaces are proposed. The existing surface parking area will increase by 5 and to accommodate 51 visitor spaces.

Aerial view looking north to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

If approved, the development would replace lawns and an outdoor swimming pool of the existing building. Landscape design by Terraplan/Studio TLA landscape architects propose a new communal outdoor amenity area between and around the buildings to include a playground and splash-pad, outdoor seating and shared barbecue area. The new development would also have a private rooftop amenity space, and additional indoor amenity facilities.

Looking west to 15 Martha Eaton Way, image via Turner Fleischer Architects

