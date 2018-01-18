| by Jack Landau |

It was almost four years ago when we ran a Throwback Thursday feature covering the changes surrounding 54 Berkeley Street, a narrow four-storey heritage building at the southwest corner of King and Berkeley on the east side of Downtown Toronto. In the years that have followed the 2014 feature, the scene has changed yet again, allowing us to revisit this angle. Back in 2004, construction had begun on a contextually-sensitive addition wrapping around the structure and extending its frontages to the south and west.

54 Berkeley as seen on March 28, 2004, image by Edward Skira

A decade later, work had started on First Gulf's Globe and Mail Centre, project. In an Inception-like twist, the 17-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed office building was designed to wrap around what was itself built as a wraparound addition years prior. The 2014 view from this vantage point shows sections of two tower cranes at the Globe and Mail Centre site.

54 Berkeley as seen on July 9, 2014, image by Jack Landau

Returning yet again in 2018, and the 2016-completed Globe and Mail Centre now dominates the intersection. The project has made quite the impact on the local streetscape, filling in a gap in the urban fabric by replacing a Toronto Sun printing facility and its associated surface parking lot.

54 Berkeley as seen on January 17, 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!