| by Jack Landau |

Back in November 2014, we ran a Throwback Thursday feature covering Toronto's Adelaide Street at Princess, just east of Sherbourne. In the over three years since this comparison was captured, the scene has changed yet again, and we are now revisiting it for an update. A 2010 view facing west from Adelaide and Princess showed the area before a pair of condominium developments would transform the view.

Looking west on Adelaide, just east of Princess Street, February 22, 2010, image by Edward Skira

By 2014, the view had changed significantly, with Plaza's Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed Ivory on Adelaide project topped out at 400 Adelaide Street East. In the right foreground, a two-storey tan-brick building to the immediate east of Ivory was soon to be demolished to make way for Greenpark and Fieldgate's Axiom Condos, a pair of Kirkor Architects-designed condominium towers rising from a shared podium.

Looking west on Adelaide, just east of Princess Street, November 19, 2014, image by Jack Landau

A 2018 view from the same position shows Ivory now complete and occupied. In the meantime, construction progresses at the site of Axiom. The project's 19 and 21-storey towers both topped out in 2017, and cladding installation is in the process of sealing off the towers from the elements, allowing interior work to progress. An, on Adelaide we now have a bike lane!

Looking west on Adelaide, just east of Princess Street, January 10, 2018, image by Caleb Cho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!