| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday presents a Toronto heritage-designated building in a state of transition. Back on May 23, 2014, a development application had recently been proposed for 93-95 Berkeley Street and 112-124 Parliament Street, including the two-storey Christie, Brown & Co. Stables building at 95 Berkeley, completed in 1905, and designed by Sproatt & Rolph Architects.

95 Berkeley Street, May 23, 2014, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Three and a half years later, the heritage building has been gutted down to its facades and is now held in place by a framework of steel and concrete weights. The exterior of the former stables building will live on as the street frontage for East United Condos from SigNature Communities, Berkshire Axis Development, and Andiel Homes. In the background of the image below, a tower crane can be seen working away on the 24-storey, Giannone Petricone Associates and Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed condominium development. Further to the east, the building's Parliament Street frontage now rises two storeys above the street.

95 Berkeley Street, January 2018, image by Caleb Cho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!