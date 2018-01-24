| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-based Williamson Williamson Inc Architects have a history of promoting wood construction in the region. The firm's latest project has them working alongside Ontario Hardwood Products Ltd (OHP) for a redevelopment of two buildings south of OHP's current headquarters at 188 Perth Avenues, near Bloor and Lansdowne in the city's West End. Located at 170 Perth Avenue, and immediately north of the Perth Avenue Parkette on the northwest corner with Randolph Avenue, the site is an area which mixes residential homes and apartments, light industrial, and commercial properties.

i2 Stack at 170 Perth, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposed 3-storey, 70-foot-high building conforms to the zoning already in place at 170 Perth Avenue, allowing the plans to advance directly to a Site Plan Approval (SPA) application. Plans submitted to the city earlier this month show the building containing workshop and studio spaces. On Williamson Williamson's website, the development is referred to as i2 Stack.

i2 Stack at 170 Perth, image via williamsonwilliamson.com

At ground level, the building meets Perth Avenue with a workshop/take-out restaurant space and a lobby. To the west, the remainder of the ground floor houses three workshop/studio spaces. Three more workshop/studio units are included on both levels 2 and 3 for a total of 9 units. These units are accessed via hallways to the north, also providing access to universal washrooms and storage areas, as well as the building’s single elevator and twin stairwells.

i2 Stack at 170 Perth, image via williamsonwilliamson.com

Though plans don't specify whether this building will be constructed with a wood, concrete, or steel structural system, wood is being featured extensively in the renderings. Wooden mullions will frame the curtainwall building envelope and make up much of the exterior expression, while touches like wood body LED bollards continue this natural theme across the site's landscaping.

i2 Stack at 170 Perth, image via williamsonwilliamson.com

