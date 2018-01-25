| by Jack Landau |

In the just shy of four months since we last checked in on the construction of The Sumach by Chartwell, the new retirement residence has made swift progress in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Construction of the $100 million development by Chartwell Retirement Residences, The Daniels Corporation and Welltower Inc. Canada has been ongoing since a ground breaking ceremony marked the official start of construction back in June 2016.

The Sumach by Chartwell viewed from the south, image by Forum contributor Benito

Since then, the SvN-designed retirement residence has been steadily rising towards its final 12-storey height, now reaching a height of 10 storeys above the Sumach and Shuter intersection. As the building rises taller, work continues on the installation of interior finishes. The first panels of red brick embedded precast cladding were spotted on the exterior in November, and large sections of this finish have since been put in place.

Cladding on The Sumach by Chartwell, image by Forum contributor Benito

Upon completion in 2019, The Sumach will bring 332 retirement units to the community, available in a mix of studio, one bedroom, one bedroom plus den and two bedroom suites, as well as townhome units. Each of these layouts will include full kitchens, as well as in-suite laundry.

Residents will have access to a collection of amenities including formal and informal dining rooms, a 5,500 ft² publicly accessible bistro-style restaurant, a pub that can be booked for private events, a conference room, horticulture room, party room, a theatre, a gym, a library, a games lounge, and a pet grooming centre with dog wash station. During warmer months, residents will also have access to an outdoor rooftop patio with grilling, dining, and party space.

The Sumach by Chartwell, image courtesy of Chartwell/Daniels/Welltower

