| by Jack Landau |

It is just shy of three months since Solmar Development Corporation launched their marquee development in Mississauga with the November, 2017 opening of the Edge Towers presentation centre. Sales have been steady for the first phase of the three-tower community designed by Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect, and Solmar will be releasing the next collection of suites this weekend.

Edge Towers presentation centre as seen in November, image by Marcus Mitanis

Open to agents as well as the public, the event will run this Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Edge Towers presentation centre, located at 24 Elm Drive West, just south of Hurontario and Burnhamthorpe in the heart of Mississauga. Solmar will be releasing 30 new suite designs, with approximately 80 units from the first phase tower's podium, as well as high-level suites spanning the 27th to 37th floors.

First phase of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

Attendees will have the chance to explore the Dochia Interior Design-appointed model suite which shows off some of the finishes available in phase one's 293 condominium suites. The newly released suites range in size from 484 ft² to 1,310 ft². Upgraded finishes are offered throughout, high-quality baseboards among them. Suites also offer nine-foot smooth ceilings, fully integrated or stainless steel kitchen appliances, full-size stackable washer and dryers, and frameless glass shower doors.

Model suite in the Edge Towers presentation centre, image by Marcus Mitanis

On the upper end of the new suite releases, the 1,310 ft² layout is 37th-floor penthouse unit offering two bedrooms including a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, two powder rooms, a large outdoor terrace, and a second balcony with an east view.

Penthouse layout in phase 1 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

The first phase of the community will be followed by two more towers with heights of 40 and 55 storeys. Once complete, Edge Towers will bring over 1,200 condominium units, new retail space, a daycare, and a new community green space by landscape architects Terraplan/Studio TLA, all just a short distance from Mississauga's Square One and City Centre area.

Site plan for phase 1 of Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

