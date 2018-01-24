| by Jack Landau |

Demolition has cleared the site of a new mid-rise residential development on Toronto's Dupont Street, on a site situated mid-block between Shaw and Christie Streets. Formerly home to a one-storey structure occupied by luxury automobile distributor Grand Touring Automobiles, RioCan's 740 Dupont Street project will soon bring an injection of residential density to the area, along with new retail.

Demolition at the 740 Dupont site, image by Forum contributor ADRM

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the new 9-storey building will contain 210 rental units, increased from the previously-proposed 122 in a December 2017 application for Site Plan Approval (SPA). In the days prior to the SPA submission, demolition of the former auto dealership commenced with the removal of exterior signage and the start of interior gutting.

Demolition at the 740 Dupont site, image by Forum contributor ADRM

With the above-grade elements now demolished, crews and equipment from GFL continue to work away on the site, clearing away foundations and remaining demolition debris to make way for the upcoming shoring phase. Signage around the site's perimeter indicates that Skygrid construction will be the general contractor for the project.

Demolition at the 740 Dupont site, image by Forum contributor ADRM

The project will rise 121 feet above Dupont. Above, residents will have access to a 452 m² (4,873 ft²) indoor amenity space and a 457 m² outdoor amenity space, both located on the 2nd floor.

740 Dupont, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.