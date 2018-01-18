| by Jack Landau |

Just south of Mississauga's Erin Mills Town Centre, construction continues on the latest phase of The Daniels Corporation's Daniels Erin Mills community at the intersection of Eglinton and Erin Mills Parkway. Known as "Arc", the 19-storey condominium tower designed by Kirkor Architects Planners has been under construction since late 2016, when excavation began for what is anticipated to be the architectural centrepiece of the neighbourhood.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

By mid-2017, above-grade forming had begun to shape out the building's rounded footprint, and in the months since, Arc has risen to a height of five storeys, roughly a quarter of the way to its final height. As it rises taller into the mix, Arc's undulating floorplates effect is just starting to show on the slab edges. Currently, views from the north side of Eglinton offer the best angles of these varying floor shapes.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills viewed from the north, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Views of the site captured from Credit Valley Hospital to the east help to show the scale of Arc's lengthy Erin Mills Parkway frontage. This portion of the building will house a collection of retail spaces—totalling 15,000 ft² of space—fronting onto a new pedestrian-friendly plaza. At the site's north end, the plaza will open up to form a landscaped forecourt, partially sheltered by the tower's canted north side.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

A pre-construction rendering of the project as seen from the northeast corner of Eglinton and Erin Mills Parkway helps to put the construction shots above in perspective. Forming of the new building is expected to top out by the end of the year, with occupancy anticipated to begin in 2019.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

For more information about the community, including several renderings of what this unique building will eventually look like, make sure to check out our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.