| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Ryerson’s Department of Architectural Science (DAS) is hosting this years edition of its annual collaborative exercise, CEx18 DWELL, focused on increasing the housing capacity for students in downtown Toronto. The event involves all 450 DAS students from each year of study participating in a 4-day competitive group exercise. This year the teams are tackling an ongoing issue Ryerson is facing—the Student Housing crisis—in conjunction with an ongoing university research project known as StudentDwellTO.

CEx18 DWELL Kickoff on January 8th, image via Ryerson DAS

CEx18 DWELL features 30 teams of 15 students from each year of study, working with 15 individual sites around downtown Toronto. Chosen for their high potential, each site is either empty or under-developed with poor existing architecture or outdated uses. Developing creative and sustainable solutions to the housing crisis, each team has come up with an in-depth study including displays of their solutions on a 1:150 model of the Ryerson campus. The study compliments the work of StudentDwellTO, an initiative focused on student housing in the GTA led by Ryerson University, the University of Toronto, OCAD University and York University.

CEx18 DWELL at Ryerson's Architecture Building, image via Ryerson DAS

The exhibition is on until January 23rd, 2018 at the Paul H. Cocker Gallery, located in Ryerson’s Architecture Building at 325 Church Street. The gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 AM - 5 PM, Fridays 9 AM - 4:30 PM, and is closed on weekends. For more information, check out the CEx18 DWELL Twitter or Instagram by following the links attached.