| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson Architecture's 2017-2018 lecture series will continue this week, with talks from Ontario's first Chief Energy Conservation Office, Peter Love, and Helena Casanova, a partner at Rotterdam-based architecture firm Casanova+Hernandez.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Love will deliver a lecture titled Climate Change, Conservation and What You Can Do, exploring climate change and the role of man-made greenhouse gas emissions. The lecture will look into the primary sources of these emissions, and ways we can minimize energy use to contribute to a cleaner environment.

Peter Love, image courtesy of Ryerson University

This lecture will take place at noon on Wednesday in The PIT (ARC 202) at Ryerson University's 325 Church Street building.

The next day, Spanish architect Helena Casanova will deliver a lecture titled Building Knowledge in Interdisciplinary Design, co-sponsored by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Margery Winkler Lecture Fund. Based in Rotterdam, Casanova co-founded Casanova+Hernandez with Jesús Hernández in 2001, with a focus on creating vibrant cities while promoting environmental and social sustainability.

Helena Casanova, image courtesy of Ryerson University

Helena Casanova's lecture will take place on Thursday, January 25th at 6:30 PM, located in The PIT (ARC 202) at Ryerson University.

Both events are free to attend and open to the public, though attendees must register for a spot at the Helena Casanova lecture by following this link.