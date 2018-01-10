| by Jack Landau |

Among a wave of development proposals submitted to the City of Toronto in the final days of 2017, a plan from Dymon Storage is seeking rezoning for a mixed-use mid-rise building at 3621 Dufferin Street, on the east side north of Billy Bishop Way. The design by TACT Architecture calls for a mix of uses, rising 9 storeys, or 51.2 metres in height, scaled up from an earlier proposal by Dymon and TACT that only sought rezoning for a simpler 4-storey storage facility.

Site of 3621 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from Apple Maps

The 44,081 m² building, consists of storage lockers (21,042 m²), residential units (12,420 m²), office space (5,804 m²), and 3,583 m² of retail space. The retail units will be situated on the ground level, with the office component on level 2, with condominium suites wrapping around the west, south, and east sides of the storage lockers on the floors above.

Facing north at 3621 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A total of 141 condominium suites are proposed, coming in a mix of 10 studio units (7% of total), 98 one-bedroom units (70% of total), 18 two-bedroom units (13% of total), and 15 three-bedroom units (11% of total). Residents would have access to 564 m² of amenity space, split between 282 m² of both indoor and outdoor spaces. These amenities would be housed on the 8th level, as well as on the roof of the 9th floor.

Facing northwest at 3621 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 559 parking spaces, 12 of which would provide barrier-free access. 142 residential bicycle parking spaces would also be provided within the garage, divided between 127 long-term and 15 short-term spaces. The retail component will be served by parking for 22 bicycles, with 8 long-term spaces and 14 short-term spaces.

Facing west at 3621 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment suing the field provided at the bottom of this page.