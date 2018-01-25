| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Marketing has begun for Uovo Boutique Residences, a mid-rise, mixed-use building located at 2112 Yonge Street. Designed by RAW for The Sher Corporation, Uovo will be located on the southwest corner of Yonge and Hillsdale, south of Yonge and Eglinton in Midtown Toronto. Initially proposed as a 10-storey structure, the building has increased to 11 storeys while at the same time going from 73 down to 67 larger residential units.

Looking south to Uovo, image via RAW Design

Uovo, meaning “egg” in Italian, features a glass and marble combination at street level with a distinctive logo branding the structure. Above, the two tone grey masonry-clad massing rises up the stacked design, stepping back at the 7th floor. Private balconies are recessed into the structure, while some units of the 7th floor will enjoy larger terraces. Six 2-storey penthouse units will also boast terraces overlooking the city skyline. Interiors in the building are to be appointed by Toronto-based ESQAPE Design.

Aerial looking south-west to Uovo, image via RAW Designs

UrbanToronto Forum members have been following the progress of the development since 2011, when an initial application was received by the City. Although marketing has just begun on the 11-storey version of the structure, and registration for potential purchasers has opened, the June 2016 approval of the building permitted only 10 storeys, and an amendment will be required to build the building as proposed.

Aerial looking south-east to Uovo, image via RAW Designs

