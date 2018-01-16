| by Josie Harrison |

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects for Marlin Spring, a 12-storey primarily residential building at 1045-1049 The Queensway could densify this avenue in the south end of Etobicoke. The development follows after a series of other mid-rise and high-rise buldings that have been proposed for nearby sites along The Queensway.

1045 and 1049 The Queensway north west elevation. Image by Graziani + Corazza Architects.

The proposed building is located on a portion of The Queensway where the planning framework and development context has evolved over time to facilitate the gradual transition from a predominantly commercial and industrial area, to an area characterized by a mix of uses including residential and community retail. The initiative began in 2002 when the City undertook a study to identify a vision and strategy for the revitalization of The Queensway that would re-urbanize the street from Kipling Avenue to the Mimico Creek. As a result, the site for this proposed building and this section of The Queensway have been the focus of mixed-use proposals with a number of low-to-high-rise development proposed, approved, with some already constructed. Currently under review near the site are four 12-storey towers, one 22-storey tower, one 27-storey tower, and two recently built projects at 12-storeys and 24-storeys.

Recent development along The Queensway. Image by Bousfields Inc.

The site is occupied by a restaurant called Stoney’s Bread Company, Trillium Auto repair and financing office, and a Western Union; surface parking lots surround most of the two buildings. The site is adjacent to several commercial and retail units: LCBO, Spin Dessert Café and Bistro, Moksha Yoga, a convenience store, Scotiabank, and a production company. The Gardiner Expressway is located approximately 250 m to the south of the development site. Cineplex's flagship Queensway Cinemas is just to the southeast of the site.

1045 and 1049 The Queensway Site Plan. Image by Graziani + Corazza Architects.

The proposed development is a 12-storey building with below-grade parking stalls, plus a rooftop with wrapped amenity space and mechanical unit. In plan view, it will follow the shape of a U with solid facades along The Queensway and St. Lawrence Avenue, which allows for a private court driveway that circumscribes a fountain water feature. On the first floor, the program combines two commercial units, four residential units, and an indoor amenity space. The remaining floors will hold over 300 units, with 187 one bedroom units, 92 two bedroom units, and 31 three bedroom units. In total, the overall density is approximately 6.62 times the area of the lot. The landscape design by NAK Design Strategies includes trees along The Queensway and St Lawrence Avenue, and a rooftop green roof and amenity space. An Environment Noise Assessment led by Novus Environmental recommended 3.5 m tall acoustic barriers for this outdoor amenity space to shield noise from nearby roadways. The report also recommended upgraded glazing on the north façade of the development to meet the MOECC Publication NPC-300 Building Component Requirements, with a recommendation that the acoustical requirement be further refined by Acoustical Consultant as the design progresses through its approval application.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the development continues to take shape. In the meantime, you can find more information in our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space below this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.