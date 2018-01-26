| by Jack Landau |

A plan by Terranata Developments, submitted to the City of Toronto in August 2015, to redevelop property on Eglinton beside Avenue Road Crosstown LRT station has evolved in advance of an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing. The proposed condominium tower at 346-356 Eglinton Avenue West made news when Metrolinx rejected of a multi-million dollar offer from Terranata to purchase the air rights to the now under-construction station building, and incorporate it into a larger development.

The 15-storey tower met with resistance from City staff, and was appealed to the OMB in 2016 after the City's failure to render a decision on the proposal within 120 days. Now, the proposal designed by Rafael + Bigauskas Architects has been significantly reduced in height and density in advance of a March 19th OMB hearing. City Council will debate at the end of this month whether to support the smaller proposal at the OMB hearing.

Comparing 2015 and 2018 iterations of 346 Eglinton West, images via submission to City of Toronto

A revised proposal was submitted on January 14, 2018, reducing the proposal to 10 storeys and a height of 38.45 m. The building's total gross floor area has been reduced to 5,775 m², while the the units were slashed from 112 to 72. The ground floor retail component remains unchanged from the 2015 proposal, with 189 m² or 2,034 ft² of space proposed.

2018 resubmission for 346 Eglinton West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The previous version proposed a total of 467 m² of indoor and outdoor amenity space, but with that has been revised only slightly, down to 449 m², with 184 m² of indoor amenity space, and 265 m² of outdoor amenity space. The previously proposed three-level underground garage with 57 parking spaces has been reduced to two levels and 34 parking spaces.

