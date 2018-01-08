| by Jack Landau |

Last year, Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' Auberge On The Park project hit the Toronto condo market with an updated design by Graziani + Corazza, evolved from a 2015 submission. Last month, we took an in-depth look at the amenity spaces being offered in the project's first phase 29 and 45-storey towers, and now, we're back with a look at Auberge's suite interiors as appointed by II BY IV Design.

Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

Auberge's Signature Collection offers a range of unit types, including two-storey lofts, townhome units, and terrace suites. Sized from 1,307 ft² and starting in price from $1.15 million, the project offers 11 of the two-storey loft suites, housed on the fifth floor. These suites offer wide layouts with large terraces, and features like premium Miele appliances.

Suite interior at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

A limited collection of seven two-storey townhome units will be built into the podium. Sized starting from 1,300 ft² and priced from $1.275 million, the towns at Auberge On The Park give the single-family offerings of the nearby Leaside neighbourhood a run for their money.

Suite interior at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

The project's location across from of the Don Valley parks will be a draw for purchasers of the development's terrace suites. Sized from 1,330 ft² with prices starting from $1.125 million, these layouts offer expansive outdoor spaces. Below; the extensive views from one of the terraces of southwest-facing suites.

Terrace at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

You can review existing project facts and renderings by visiting our database file for Auberge, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.