| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the southwest edge of Toronto's Yonge Dundas Square for a south facing view down Yonge Street. Submitted to the Massey Tower Forum thread by contributor Lenser, this view shows the growing impact of the 60-storey condominium tower on the east side of Yonge Street.

South facing view on Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor Lenser

