| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's King East and East Bayfront neighbourhoods, captured from an elevated vantage point in Regent Park. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows active cranes at the construction sites of (L-R) Aquavista, Monde, and East United Condos.

View of Toronto's King East and East Bayfront neighbourhoods, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.