| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's West Don Lands area, submitted by Forum contributor Razz. This view faces northeast across the newly-built community, highlighting the skyline impact of the 29-storey River City 3, which recently topped out at a height of 100 metres.

West Don Lands, image by Forum contributor Razz

