Today's Photo of the Day features a southeast facing view of Toronto, captured from a high-rise condominium unit on Balmuto Street, just south of Bloor. Submitted to the Vox Condominiums Forum thread by contributor Benito, this view shows a number of projects currently under construction, including Vox, 50 at Wellesley Station, Totem Condos, Clover on Yonge, TeaHouse 501 Yonge Condominiums, Alter, and Grid Condos.
Southeast facing view from a high-rise condo at Bloor and Balmuto, image by Forum contributor Benito
Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.
To request more info directly from 50 at Wellesley Station click here