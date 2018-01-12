| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a southeast facing view of Toronto, captured from a high-rise condominium unit on Balmuto Street, just south of Bloor. Submitted to the Vox Condominiums Forum thread by contributor Benito, this view shows a number of projects currently under construction, including Vox, 50 at Wellesley Station, Totem Condos, Clover on Yonge, TeaHouse 501 Yonge Condominiums, Alter, and Grid Condos.

Southeast facing view from a high-rise condo at Bloor and Balmuto, image by Forum contributor Benito

