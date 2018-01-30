| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Gristmill Lane in Toronto's Distillery District. As part of the 45-day Toronto Light Festival, artist Michael Christian’s "I.T." sculpture is being illuminated with a laser light show by PDIFX. The dynamic light installation and several others can be viewed for free until the Light Festival wraps up on March 4th.

Toronto Light Festival in the Distillery District, image by Jack Landau

