| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Toronto captured from a condominium unit high above the Distillery District. Submitted to the Monde Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view shows the sun setting behind the South Core skyline, with newly topped out additions in the East Bayfront district, Monde and 130 QQE at Daniels Watefront, both visible to the left.

Sunset view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.