| by Jack Landau |

A relic of Yonge Street's past re-emerged over Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto last month, though the once-loved Sam The Record Man signage's new configuration and execution have been met with a lukewarm reception. In Today's Photo of the Day, we are shown an east-facing view of the sign over Dundas, captured from just west of Yonge Street by Forum contributor am29.

Facing east on Dundas from west of Yonge, image by Forum contributor am29

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.