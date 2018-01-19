| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day highlights a new addition to the skyline of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores area. Submitted by Forum contributor Keyz, this view shows the under-construction Westlake Encore topped out at a height of 45 storeys above Park Lawn Road.

Westlake Encore on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor Keyz

