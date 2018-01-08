Extreme low temperatures created surreal conditions in Downtown Toronto last Friday, as a wall of steam rolled in from Lake Ontario due to frigid air passing over the warmer water. Today's Photo of the Day, captured by Forum contributor smuncky, features a south facing view from Liberty Village, showing the lake steam rising from behind Hotel X in Exhibition Place.

Steam rising from Lake Ontario, image by Forum contributor smuncky

