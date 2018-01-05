| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers a view of the Toronto skyline as seen from Centre Island. Aside from the two adventurers walking precariously on the frozen shore of Lake Ontario in the foreground, this view by Forum contributor torontoboy also shows Tridel's Ten York Street in the process of topping out at a height of 224 metres in the South Core area.

Toronto skyline viewed from Centre Island, image by Forum contributor torontoboy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.