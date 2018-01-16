| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the iconic Honest Ed's building at the southwest corner of Toronto's Bathurst and Bloor intersection. Submitted to our Forum by contributor BB ON, this view shows the partially demolished building, leaving just a façade remaining at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor. Soon the site will be repopulated with Westbank Corp's multi-tower Mirvish Village development.

Remaining frontage of Honest Ed's at Bathurst and Bloor, image by Forum contributor BB ON

