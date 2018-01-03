| by Jack Landau |

A frigid week of extremely low temperatures have created some photogenic conditions on Toronto's Leslie Street Spit, where the spray of Lake Ontario has encased local plant life in ice. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Toronto Skyline Forum thread by contributor Razz, we are shown a view of the city skyline against an icy foreground.

Skyline from the Leslie Street Spit, image by Forum contributor Razz

