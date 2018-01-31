| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's Yonge and Dundas intersection for a south-facing view of Yonge Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Lenser, this view shows the growing impact of MOD Developments' Massey Tower, a 60-storey condominium development by Hariri Pontarini Architects.

Massey Tower and Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor Lenser

