| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view over Toronto's Berczy Park. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Ryan_T, this shot highlights the details of the park's Claude Cormier + Associés-led revitalization as seen from the recently completed 88 Scott Street condominium tower.

Berczy Park viewed from 88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor Ryan_T

