Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view over Toronto's Berczy Park. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Ryan_T, this shot highlights the details of the park's Claude Cormier + Associés-led revitalization as seen from the recently completed 88 Scott Street condominium tower.
Berczy Park viewed from 88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor Ryan_T
Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.
To request more info directly from 88 Scott Street click here